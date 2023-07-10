Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.21. The stock had a trading volume of 162,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

