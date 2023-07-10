Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $39.35

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.35, but opened at $41.40. Atlanticus shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 646 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Atlanticus Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $596.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 24.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

