Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,947 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. 1,064,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,410. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

