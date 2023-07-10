Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.24.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
