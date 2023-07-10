Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

