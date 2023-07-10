AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,258,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,830,000 after buying an additional 1,635,988 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $15.41. 16,618,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,452,395. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.