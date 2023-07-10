AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

