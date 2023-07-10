Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.42) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 938 ($11.91) to GBX 925 ($11.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th.

ATG stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 709 ($9.00). 460,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,748. The firm has a market capitalization of £858.81 million, a PE ratio of -14,180.00 and a beta of 1.62. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 555 ($7.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 728.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Tom Hargreaves sold 237,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 689 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £1,635,410.40 ($2,075,657.32). 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

