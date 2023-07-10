Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $546,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $253,614.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 10,369,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,322. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $22,423,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

