Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 624.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 624.86 ($7.93).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 597.40 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 479.80 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 681 ($8.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 622.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 601.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,389.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

