Avalanche Price Reaches $13.65 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.65 or 0.00044703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.72 billion and $166.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,530,752 coins and its circulating supply is 345,811,302 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

