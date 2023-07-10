AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $40.69. AZZ shares last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 20,104 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

