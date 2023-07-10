Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$44.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$30.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.19. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.89.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
