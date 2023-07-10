Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$44.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$30.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.19. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.89.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 75.56%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

