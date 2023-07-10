Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.37 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001290 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $58.37 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019160 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.16 or 1.00032595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,301,452 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,300,423.50191417 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.38856342 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $1,405,039.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

