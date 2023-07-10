Bank of America Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $60.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.09. 317,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,119. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

