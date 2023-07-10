Bank of America Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $59.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 83,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

