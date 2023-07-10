Bank of America Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $245.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.88.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $171.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $173.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

