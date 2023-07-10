Barclays Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$26.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

