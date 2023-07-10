Barclays Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $41.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

