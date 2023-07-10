Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 25.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.
About Bayhorse Silver
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
