Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $263.47 million and $3.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.57 or 0.06164537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,893,090 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,293,090 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.