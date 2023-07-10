BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $58.03 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

