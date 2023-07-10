Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $13.85 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $242.55 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $13.85 or 0.00045787 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00094452 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00027263 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000234 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
