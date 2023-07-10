Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00095476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00026333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.