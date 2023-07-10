BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $998,791.89 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 6% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $998,791.89 and $16.34 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,263.65 or 1.00057848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05391976 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

