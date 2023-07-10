BitShares (BTS) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $32.27 million and $3.34 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002614 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,981,589 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

