Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. 390,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 276,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

