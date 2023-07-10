BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.7 %

BLK stock traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $695.54. 194,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,641. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.15.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.