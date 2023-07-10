BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BKSY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 102.53% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $16,714,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

