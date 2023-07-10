BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $837.22 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, BNB has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $246.17 or 0.00806372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $38.36 billion and $837.22 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,849,648 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,849,800.84139282. The last known price of BNB is 233.83348443 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1491 active market(s) with $310,664,279.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.