BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $837.22 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, BNB has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $246.17 or 0.00806372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $38.36 billion and $837.22 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,849,648 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,849,800.84139282. The last known price of BNB is 233.83348443 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1491 active market(s) with $310,664,279.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

