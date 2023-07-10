BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.98), with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($1.97).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.99) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 540 ($6.85) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.25) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.61.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

