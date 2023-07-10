Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

