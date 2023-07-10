Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Target Price at $24.25

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

EVKIF opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

