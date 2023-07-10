Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $12.45

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1,376.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

