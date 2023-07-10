Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
RA stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- Commercial Metals Winning Infrastructure and Datacenter Customers
- Biogen Shares Fall After FDA Approval Of Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi
- Shell’s Production Outlook: Not as Bad as Expected?
- Tyson Foods Becomes a Value Play, Cyclical Bull Run Coming
- Enphase Energy is Still Converting Solar Energy into Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.