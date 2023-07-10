Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

RA stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

