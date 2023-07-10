Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Gap Down to $29.33

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $28.37. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 84,459 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -254.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,820,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

