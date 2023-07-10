Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.