Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.73. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.76.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

