Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.53. 1,346,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

