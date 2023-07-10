Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.4% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $369,091,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.94. 429,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,744. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

