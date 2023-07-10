Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. MP Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in MP Materials by 29.3% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 333,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MP Materials by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 219.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 765,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last ninety days. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MP Materials Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.