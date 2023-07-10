Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 134,213 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 164,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $85.89.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
