Bullseye Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,604 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 3.1% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.91. 117,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,892. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

