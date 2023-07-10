Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 244,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,530. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About Bunge

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.