Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) PT Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of CALM stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
