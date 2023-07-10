Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.53

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 386343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

