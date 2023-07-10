Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.53

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 386343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CALM. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
