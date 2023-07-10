Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.91.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Calix stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. Calix has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Calix by 25.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 435,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 51.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,543,000 after purchasing an additional 388,718 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Calix by 64.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 297,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 23.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

