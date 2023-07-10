Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Shares Up 21.9%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.51. 104,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 27,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Callinex Mines Stock Up 19.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.41 million, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 2.37.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

