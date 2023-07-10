Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Free Report) is one of 1,192 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Canoe EIT Income Fund to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canoe EIT Income Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoe EIT Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors 1043 4577 6008 85 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 91.19%. Given Canoe EIT Income Fund’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoe EIT Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoe EIT Income Fund -$44.08 million N/A 2.67 Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors $227.31 million -$7.29 million -11.24

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Canoe EIT Income Fund’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Canoe EIT Income Fund. Canoe EIT Income Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Canoe EIT Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canoe EIT Income Fund pays an annual dividend of C$0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Canoe EIT Income Fund pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 642.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Canoe EIT Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoe EIT Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Canoe EIT Income Fund Competitors 383.36% 8.19% 5.02%

Summary

Canoe EIT Income Fund peers beat Canoe EIT Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It invests in equity and debt securities of royalty and income trusts, corporations, partnerships, or other issuers. The fund was formerly known as EnerVest Diversified Income Trust. Canoe EIT Income Fund was formed on August 5, 1997 and is domiciled in Canada.

