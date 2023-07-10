Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 438,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,885,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after acquiring an additional 308,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 854,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.