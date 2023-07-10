CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

